Equipment

ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M1 irons review

360°

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $1,000, steel; $1,200, graphite

WE TESTED: 4- and 7-iron with True Temper XP 95 steel shafts. (Full set was not available at test time.).

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A 15-gram tungsten toe weight (in 3- to 7-irons) shifts the CG lower and closer to the center of the face for forgiveness and feel.

Buy Them Now for $999.99

LOOK
TaylorMade did a great job of masking its game-improvement features—at address, this could pass for a player's club, with a lot of engineering to back it up; minimal offset appeals to lower-handicappers; slots on the clubface effectively frame the ball.
FEEL
A deep, loud clap at impact applauds your best shots—and earns quite a few fans; nothing traditional about the M1's weighty snap through the ball, but an improvement over last year's M2 iron.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Misses with both the 4- and 7-irons still chase toward the target—aim true and they’ll get you around the green; count on the M1 to leave its share of makeable putts.

Buy Them Now for $999.99

Playability

These clubs will make high, straight shots your bread and butter; heavy, rounded sole moves smoothly through uneven lies as well as rough; the hot face fires the ball out more than up—tends to fly a bit lower than the M2.

Distance Control

A touch longer than average, though some guys pick up as much as 10 yards; the 4-iron packs a wallop—with these babies in your bag, some used hybrids will be on eBay soon.

Cons

Hot face and one-note feedback make it difficult to dial in; several testers just can't get comfortable with the mechanical feel; perhaps a bit overbuilt—the M1 trades workability for straight-ahead distance; only two clubs were made available, so test results are not complete.

Bottom Line

This unique, nontraditional design packs impressive distance into an intriguing amalgam—part better-player and part game-improvement iron. Tech heads will surely stand up and take notice of the M1.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN