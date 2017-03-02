ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M1 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $1,000, steel; $1,200, graphite

WE TESTED: 4- and 7-iron with True Temper XP 95 steel shafts. (Full set was not available at test time.).

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A 15-gram tungsten toe weight (in 3- to 7-irons) shifts the CG lower and closer to the center of the face for forgiveness and feel.

Buy Them Now for $999.99

LOOK TaylorMade did a great job of masking its game-improvement features—at address, this could pass for a player's club, with a lot of engineering to back it up; minimal offset appeals to lower-handicappers; slots on the clubface effectively frame the ball. FEEL A deep, loud clap at impact applauds your best shots—and earns quite a few fans; nothing traditional about the M1's weighty snap through the ball, but an improvement over last year's M2 iron. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Misses with both the 4- and 7-irons still chase toward the target—aim true and they’ll get you around the green; count on the M1 to leave its share of makeable putts.

Buy Them Now for $999.99

Playability

These clubs will make high, straight shots your bread and butter; heavy, rounded sole moves smoothly through uneven lies as well as rough; the hot face fires the ball out more than up—tends to fly a bit lower than the M2.

Distance Control

A touch longer than average, though some guys pick up as much as 10 yards; the 4-iron packs a wallop—with these babies in your bag, some used hybrids will be on eBay soon.

Cons

Hot face and one-note feedback make it difficult to dial in; several testers just can't get comfortable with the mechanical feel; perhaps a bit overbuilt—the M1 trades workability for straight-ahead distance; only two clubs were made available, so test results are not complete.

Bottom Line

This unique, nontraditional design packs impressive distance into an intriguing amalgam—part better-player and part game-improvement iron. Tech heads will surely stand up and take notice of the M1.