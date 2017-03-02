ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z 565 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons
PRICE: $1,100, steel; $1,200, graphite
WE TESTED: with Nippon N.S. Pro 980GH DST steel and 5-PW with Miyazaki Kaula 8 graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A high-strength faceplate is welded onto a soft, carbon-steel body to boost distance and feel.
Playability
Powerful, beveled sole is the real deal—it virtually eliminates digging, slides through sand and scythes thick rough; perfectly maneuverable, on par with many better-player irons.
"I know this makes me sound ridiculously overconfident, but there's nothing I couldn't do with these irons."
Distance Control
Long without feeling souped-up or out of control, comparable to what guys are playing and often longer; dead-on short irons, with ideal spin into greens; doesn't lose much distance from tough lies.
Cons
One of the most demanding irons in the group; heel and toe strikes fall out of the sky; higher-handicappers want to love it, but some testers just can't find a way to make it work.
Bottom Line
One of the sharpest, strongest contenders in its class. Srixon did a masterful job creating a game-improvement iron that behaves like a genuine blade, with great feel and workability.