ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z 565 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $1,100, steel; $1,200, graphite

WE TESTED: with Nippon N.S. Pro 980GH DST steel and 5-PW with Miyazaki Kaula 8 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A high-strength faceplate is welded onto a soft, carbon-steel body to boost distance and feel.

LOOK The look, fit and finish are virtually unmatched; elegant lines, moderate size and minimal offset make it a huge hit—traditional blade look with extra strength built in. FEEL One of the top clubs—focused, soft feel of a blade with a bit of added zip; feedback is instructive, not abusive; standout balance puts you in control, especially from close range. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Spares direction over distance—little straying side-to-side; enough support on thin shots; stronger ballstrikers make the long irons work.

Playability

Powerful, beveled sole is the real deal—it virtually eliminates digging, slides through sand and scythes thick rough; perfectly maneuverable, on par with many better-player irons.

"I know this makes me sound ridiculously overconfident, but there's nothing I couldn't do with these irons."

Distance Control

Long without feeling souped-up or out of control, comparable to what guys are playing and often longer; dead-on short irons, with ideal spin into greens; doesn't lose much distance from tough lies.

Cons

One of the most demanding irons in the group; heel and toe strikes fall out of the sky; higher-handicappers want to love it, but some testers just can't find a way to make it work.

Bottom Line

One of the sharpest, strongest contenders in its class. Srixon did a masterful job creating a game-improvement iron that behaves like a genuine blade, with great feel and workability.