ClubTest 2017: Ping i200 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $1,000, steel; $1,100, graphite

WE TESTED: 4-PW with Ping AWT 2.0 steel and 4-PW with Ping CFS 70 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A thinner face than its predecessor adds flex and length.

LOOK Top shelf—clean, modern and muscular; neutral, no-nonsense setup with softer lines and less offset than the older "i" iron; satin finish grabs you. FEEL Great feel and feedback; warm metallic crack with a broad, welcoming sweet spot; well-sculpted sole surfs through turf, and plays well around the greens. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Locked in—defaults to dead straight, with enough help to get you through your off days; short irons scalp the flagstick—more demanding than the G, but the rewards are clear.

Playability

The G's quicker, more athletic little brother affords all the workability a mid-handicapper needs; it's easy to flight-down shots; excavates balls from bunkers, rough, and all kinds of trouble lies; bump-and- runs are instinctive.

"Best Pings I've hit. Mid-handicaps could become low single digits with these."

Distance Control

Consistent carry, right around what guys expect; you know what you're getting, even from tricky yardages; ample backspin—shots land softly and stick to the green.

Cons

Not as easy to hit as some guys expect from a Ping set; longer irons require good swings, or else an investment in hybrids; builtin help can limit creativity.

360°

Bottom Line

One of our panel's favorite irons. More refined than the G and more accessible than the iBlade, the i200's balanced attributes should please mid-handicappers to serious better players.