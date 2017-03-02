ClubTest 2017: Ping i200 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons
PRICE: $1,000, steel; $1,100, graphite
WE TESTED: 4-PW with Ping AWT 2.0 steel and 4-PW with Ping CFS 70 graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A thinner face than its predecessor adds flex and length.
Playability
The G's quicker, more athletic little brother affords all the workability a mid-handicapper needs; it's easy to flight-down shots; excavates balls from bunkers, rough, and all kinds of trouble lies; bump-and- runs are instinctive.
"Best Pings I've hit. Mid-handicaps could become low single digits with these."
Distance Control
Consistent carry, right around what guys expect; you know what you're getting, even from tricky yardages; ample backspin—shots land softly and stick to the green.
Cons
Not as easy to hit as some guys expect from a Ping set; longer irons require good swings, or else an investment in hybrids; builtin help can limit creativity.
Bottom Line
One of our panel's favorite irons. More refined than the G and more accessible than the iBlade, the i200's balanced attributes should please mid-handicappers to serious better players.