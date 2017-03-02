ClubTest 2017: Ping G irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $800, steel; $900, graphite

WE TESTED: 4-PW with Ping AWT 2.0 steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The G iron is constructed from an alloy that's 40 percent stronger than 17-4 stainless steel.

LOOK Substantial but not overwhelming—the G’s are getting more streamlined and picking up more fans; muted, utilitarian setup that wears its support on its face; less offset than its sibling, the max game-improvement GMax iron. FEEL As expected, smooth, stable and wonderfully muted—the big face consumes the ball and launches it on its way; slightly more resonant than past iterations; friendly feedback deftly masks your misses. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Ping's G series sets the standard for forgiveness, and this model is no different—it works hard so you don't have to; misses are measured in feet from the pin, not yards from the green.

Playability

Surprisingly nimble—a step behind the i200, but more maneuverable than past G series irons; wide, rounded sole clearcuts rough and rockets the ball high in the air; it's easier to turn over than to fade.

Distance Control

Repeatable yardages, at least on par with the rest of the pack and maybe a tick longer than past G's; towering shots stick to the green; most testers can make these long irons work.

Cons

Loads of forgiveness costs some accuracy—even with improved workability, the G remains more point-and-shoot than other options; as other game-improvement irons are getting sharper and sleeker, the G can look a little bulbous and bland.

Bottom Line

With its formidable face, this sturdy iron earns your trust from the very first swing. It's the quintessential game-improvement club: simple to swing, reasonably versatile, with plenty of length—and help—to boot. Bottom line? The Ping G, which debuted in early 2016, will make you look better than you are.