ClubTest 2017: Ping G irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons
PRICE: $800, steel; $900, graphite
WE TESTED: 4-PW with Ping AWT 2.0 steel shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The G iron is constructed from an alloy that's 40 percent stronger than 17-4 stainless steel.
Playability
Surprisingly nimble—a step behind the i200, but more maneuverable than past G series irons; wide, rounded sole clearcuts rough and rockets the ball high in the air; it's easier to turn over than to fade.
Distance Control
Repeatable yardages, at least on par with the rest of the pack and maybe a tick longer than past G's; towering shots stick to the green; most testers can make these long irons work.
Cons
Loads of forgiveness costs some accuracy—even with improved workability, the G remains more point-and-shoot than other options; as other game-improvement irons are getting sharper and sleeker, the G can look a little bulbous and bland.
Bottom Line
With its formidable face, this sturdy iron earns your trust from the very first swing. It's the quintessential game-improvement club: simple to swing, reasonably versatile, with plenty of length—and help—to boot. Bottom line? The Ping G, which debuted in early 2016, will make you look better than you are.