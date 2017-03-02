Jordan Spieth shows off custom Mexico Spieth One shoes

Jordan Spieth's global tour reached its final international stop this week, and he has a new pair of custom shoes to show for it.

Under Armour’s Spieth One Global Tour visited Mexico City as Spieth is playing the WGC-Mexico Championship this weekend. The no. 6 player in the world hosted the first youth golf clinic at the First Tee Mexico, which launched this week. On hand at the event were a pair of custom designed Spieth Ones with plenty of Mexican flavor.

Check out the unique shoes above, as well as a funny photo of Spieth and a mariachi band below. The original Spieth Ones are the first signature shoe from Under Armour and Spieth. You can find details on the Spieth One shoe here.

Courtesy of Under Armour

