Galvin Green releases European Ryder Cup team jackets to the public

You can now buy the rain gear Team Europe was rocking at last year's Ryder Cup.

The European Ryder Cup team repped Galvin Green at Hazeltine (although just for the morning sessions since the weather never turned too nasty) and the company is now releasing that gear to the public. Galvin Green has established itself as the premier name in rain gear for golfers and continues to push the envelope in terms of what technology a jacket can contain. Billed as the first brand to produce a jacket with the Japanese-made C-Knit Backer fabric, the Argon (full-zip) and Aldrin (half-zip) jackets are the main attractions in the new release. The new fabric, coupled with Gore-Tex, makes for a piece focused on quality.

The unsung heroes of these jackets are the cuffs. Designed with a short zipper and flexible rubber-like material, these cuffs aren't too long where they would interfere with your swing yet are tight enough to properly repel water in a downpour. The same rubbery material used at the cuff is also used on the collar. It extends higher than a standard collar would but isn't stiff to the point of being uncomfortable. Both are subtle things in a jacket, but contribute heavily to keeping golfers dry. Here's the downside – and where some golfers will draw the line – all of that tech comes at a price. This jacket costs more than any driver you would find in our ClubTest reviews. Coming in at $695, it definitely qualifies as a splurge. For those who play in poor conditions, travel to the British Isles with regularity or just want the best rain jacket money can buy, this is your jacket.

Galvin Green

According to a Golf Monthly story, head pros in the UK are already raving about the product. Brian Hodgkinson, head professional at British Open venue Royal Birkdale said, “The suit is extremely light and goes on easily and quickly, which can be very useful if caught in a squall at Royal Birkdale. The freedom of movement is exceptional – better than any waterproof I’ve ever worn before."

