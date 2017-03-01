Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Mizuno JPX 900 Hot Metal irons review

Mizuno JPX 900 Hot Metal irons.
Courtesy of Mizuno

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $900, steel

WE TESTED: 4-GW with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105 WE TESTED: 4-PW with Ping AWT 2.0 steel shafts steel and 4-GW with Project X LZ graphite shafts./p>

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The head is made of Chromoly 4140M, which is 15 percent stronger than traditional stainless steel.

PRICE: $900, steel

LOOK
Strong, angular physique strikes a balance between low-handicap appeal (minimal offset) and game-improvement necessities (ample mass); bulk never seems to get in the way; straight leading edge lines up in a snap.
FEEL
For a club this forgiving, admirable feel and feedback; maintains a modicum of its buttery Mizuno roots in a more uniform, supercharged package; smooth, rhythmic momentum keeps you in the golf shot.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
One of the best point-and-shoot irons, noticeably easier to play than its sibling, the JPX 900 Forged; extreme results are rare; tons of help low on the face and on the toe; guys have a fighting chance to hit the 4-iron well.

Playability

The Hot Metal propels the ball very high and basically straight from almost everywhere; a very agreeable club—you don't need to press to get out of sticky situations; heavyish head and wide sole blast through rough.

Distance Control

Above-average top-end power, perhaps a few yards past the JPX 900 Forged and a half-club beyond what most testers play; consistent distances across the entire face.

Cons

Not as maneuverable as many other irons in its class; feel doesn't quite live up to the Mizuno benchmark but is still better than a lot of its peers; less comfortable around the greens than some guys expect.

Bottom Line

Longer and higher launching, the JPX 900 Hot Metal is a nice complement to the muchlauded JPX 900 Forged. If you like the sports car, here's the hatchback: roomier, more comfortable, and a bit more practical for higher-handicaps. It's a great choice for someone whose old MP's are gathering dust.

