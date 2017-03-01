ClubTest 2017: Mizuno JPX 900 Hot Metal irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons
PRICE: $900, steel
WE TESTED: 4-GW with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105 WE TESTED: 4-PW with Ping AWT 2.0 steel shafts steel and 4-GW with Project X LZ graphite shafts./p>
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The head is made of Chromoly 4140M, which is 15 percent stronger than traditional stainless steel.
Playability
The Hot Metal propels the ball very high and basically straight from almost everywhere; a very agreeable club—you don't need to press to get out of sticky situations; heavyish head and wide sole blast through rough.
Distance Control
Above-average top-end power, perhaps a few yards past the JPX 900 Forged and a half-club beyond what most testers play; consistent distances across the entire face.
Cons
Not as maneuverable as many other irons in its class; feel doesn't quite live up to the Mizuno benchmark but is still better than a lot of its peers; less comfortable around the greens than some guys expect.
Bottom Line
Longer and higher launching, the JPX 900 Hot Metal is a nice complement to the muchlauded JPX 900 Forged. If you like the sports car, here's the hatchback: roomier, more comfortable, and a bit more practical for higher-handicaps. It's a great choice for someone whose old MP's are gathering dust.