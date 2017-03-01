Bridgestone Golf unveils BFIT ball fitting app

Bridgestone is ramping up its commitment to ball fitting with the BFIT app, created to help you easily identify the model from the company's lineup that best suits your game. Beta tested at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the free app records and analyzes video of your swing to calculate swing speed, ball speed, launch angle, carry distance and total length, and then uses the data to recommend a specific ball.

"With my technology and physics background, the BFIT app is perfect for me," says Bridgestone's Tour staff member Bryson DeChambeau of the BFIT, which he helped debut at the 2017 CES. "The masses deserve to experience how valuable this process is and the app allows maximum inclusion for golfers of all skill levels."

PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau helps demonstrate Bridgestone's new BFIT app. Courtesy of Bridgestone

During the past 10 years, the company's collected data on more than two million swings. Now, the information gets cross–referenced with a particular player's numbers (ball speed, swing speed, etc.) using proprietary algorithms to determine spin rate as well. "With the BFIT app we're removing any barriers to ball fitting, as players will no longer need to come to special events or spend money on fancy launch monitors," says Adam Rehberg, Bridgestone Golf Ball Fitting. "We're giving everyone all the necessary tools for free."

The BFIT app is available now for iOS devices. You can also share swing specs and results on social media. A version for Android is in the final stages of development and expected soon.