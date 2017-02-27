Pat Perez signs equipment deal with PXG

Pat Perez has made news recently both with his comments on Tiger Woods and his excellent play on Tour. But the latest on Perez is the announcement that he’s officially signed with PXG.

Perez has been playing the company’s irons since October 2016, simply by choice, and during that time notched four Top 10s and a win at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

"Since adding PXG clubs to my bag, I’m playing great golf," Perez said. "The clubs have an unbelievable feel. I hit them higher, straighter and farther. But for me it’s all about distance control. There’s not an iron on the planet that can hold a candle to PXG."

PXG has now added five notable players to its roster this season including Perez and LPGA stars Lydia Ko, Brittany Lang, Ryan O’Toole and Christina Kim.

"Pat’s a guy who doesn’t back down," said PXG founder Bob Parsons. "He’s been incredibly successful in his comeback from many months battling an injury and is now playing some of the best golf of his career. I’m thrilled that Pat has already found success with PXG and look forward to counting him among our PXG troops."

Perez is in the field for this week’s World Golf Championship in Mexico.