FIRST LOOK: Callaway Sure Out wedge

The Callaway Sure Out allows golfers to play bunker shots with a square face, a feature that should give higher handicappers more confidence.

The new Sure Out wedge from Callaway is ideal for players who struggle with greenside shots from the sand or rough. Reminiscent of the original Ben Hogan Sure Out of yesteryear, the new iteration was designed with help from famed instructor Hank Haney and features a wide sole with high bounce and enhanced camber (front to back radius) to prevent too much digging at impact.

In a prepared statement, Haney said, “Sure Out allows you to simplify bunker shots by playing them with a square face.”

That’s a feature that ought to give higher handicappers some confidence on sand shots. The wedge has 17 full-face grooves to produce high spin rates, even on toe hits or shots struck high on the face. Available in 58° and 64° lofts with choice of KBS 90 steel or 65-gram UST graphite shaft. $120; in stores March 10.

