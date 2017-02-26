A look at the Cobra KING F7+ Black driver.

Rickie Fowler notched his fourth career PGA Tour victory by winning the Honda Classic at PGA National on Sunday with a final round one-over-par 71.

Fowler started the day with a four-shot lead and, after a few stumbles, made three birdies on the back nine. However, back-to-back bogeys, including a water ball on the tough par-3 17th, made things a little more stressful than Fowler’s many Puma-clad fans would have liked. Regardless, the win moves Fowler into the top 10 in the FedEx Rankings.

Here’s a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Cobra KING F7+ Black (8.5°) with Aldila NV 2K Blue 70X shaft, 43.5” length

A look at the Cobra KING F7+ Black driver. Michael Chini

Fairway woods: Cobra Fly-Z+ (13°), Cobra KING F6 Baffler Rail (18.5°), both with Aldila Tour Blue 75TX shaft

Irons: Cobra KING Forged MB (4-PW) with KBS Tour C-Taper S+ 125 shafts

Wedges: Cobra KING V-Grind (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: Puma TITANTOUR IGNITE Hi-Tops