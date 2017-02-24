Get 20% off the Bonobos spring 2017 golf collection

Bonobos recently changed the branding on their golf collection from Maide by Bonobos to Bonobos Golf, but their line of polos, pants and shorts hasn’t lost its classic cool. It’s sure to remain a staple in any stylish golfer’s wardrobe. For a limited time only, new customers can use code GOLFCOM20 at checkout for a 20% off discount.

M-Flex Flatiron Polo, $88 Buy It Now

The signature polo in Bonobos’ line, the M-Flex is designed to move with you as you swing, with special stretch panels.

Lightweight Highland Pant, $118 Buy It Now

Stretchy, machine washable and water resistant, the Highland pant is a versatile choice for golf in a range of conditions.

Medalist Performance Golf Short, $98 Buy It Now

Get ready for summer (or a spring break golf getaway) with Bonobos’ cotton Medalist shorts, for a comfortable and clean look on the course.

Flatiron Polo, $88 Buy It Now

In performance stretch fabric, this polo wicks away sweat and comes in four neutral colors.