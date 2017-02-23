ClubTest 2017: Mizuno JPX 900 Forged irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $1,200, steel

WE TESTED: 4-GW with Project X LZ steel shafts./p>

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The multi-thickness face amplifies velocity on misses while increasing COR.

Buy Them Now for $1,199.99

LOOK Testers don't know whether to hit it or hang it on a wall; its blade qualities are evident, with plenty of high-tech help as well; looks like a pro's club, and motivates you to give it your best swing. FEEL Pure heaven—beautifully responsive; first-rate stability—weighty but not overbearing, and efficient through the ground; communicates misses, even if the shot doesn’t show it. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS More helpful than many guys expect—rewards good swings with great results; shots hug the target line, and short irons are deadly; defuses hooks and slices.

Buy Them Now for $1,199.99

Playability

Top-tier, with a full menu of shots; malleable, medium trajectory lets mid-handicappers get creative; precise through the turf—yields crisp contact from dicey lies; impressive greenside manner, and the gap wedge is a keeper.

"Top-shelf look and design. I'd put these in my bag tomorrow."

Distance Control

Serious chops—you can totally lock in with punches, pitches and other partial shots; admirable consistency for a small-headed iron; length stands up to others tested.

Cons

Less forgiving than previous JPX's—not for players who need maximum forgiveness; lower launch than some guys prefer.

Bottom Line

One of the top two models in its class. It looks as good as it plays, with chart-topping feedback that makes you want to practice. If you love MP's but need a boost, meet your next gamer.