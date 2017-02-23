ClubTest 2017: Mizuno JPX 900 Forged irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons
PRICE: $1,200, steel
WE TESTED: 4-GW with Project X LZ steel shafts./p>
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The multi-thickness face amplifies velocity on misses while increasing COR.
Playability
Top-tier, with a full menu of shots; malleable, medium trajectory lets mid-handicappers get creative; precise through the turf—yields crisp contact from dicey lies; impressive greenside manner, and the gap wedge is a keeper.
"Top-shelf look and design. I'd put these in my bag tomorrow."
Distance Control
Serious chops—you can totally lock in with punches, pitches and other partial shots; admirable consistency for a small-headed iron; length stands up to others tested.
Cons
Less forgiving than previous JPX's—not for players who need maximum forgiveness; lower launch than some guys prefer.
Bottom Line
One of the top two models in its class. It looks as good as it plays, with chart-topping feedback that makes you want to practice. If you love MP's but need a boost, meet your next gamer.