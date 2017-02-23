ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 One Length irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $700, steel; $800, graphite (for 7)

WE TESTED: 4-GW with True Temper King F7 steel and 4-GW with Fujikura Pro 63i graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Every shaft measures 37.25"—identical to the length of a regular King F7 7-iron.

LOOK For most testers, single-length clubs take some getting used to, especially with higher-lofted clubs—guys look down to see a pitching wedge that seems attached to a fishing rod; but once their eyes adjust, setup and ball position become very simple; the head appeals to higher-handicappers. FEEL The whole experience is a bit radical on your first swing, but it’s fairly easy to get used to; consistent weighting throughout the set—otherwise, impact feels identical to the regular F7. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS There's a lot to say for setting up the same way every time—the clubs are almost automatic, with a tighter dispersion than the standard F7; some guys instantly hit the long irons better; King F7 One will do all it can to keep you on the straight and narrow.

Playability

Every club is the length of a 7-iron, so short irons fly higher and are more workable; because they're shorter than in conventional sets, the 4-, 5- and 6-irons launch lower than some testers expect, though they still fly plenty high.

Distance Control

Raw distances are not far off its counterpart, with super-consistent gaps in a tighter overall range; many testers choke down on touchy, in-between shots.

360°

Cons

Many can't get used to the short irons—they're unwieldy for finesse shots, and make normal stand-alone wedges feel like twigs; long irons are easy to hit, but they fly lower and shorter than traditional-length sticks; some testers report a major adjustment period.

Bottom Line

Our panelists are thrilled to see Cobra make a game-changing gamble that has merit for lots of players. It takes commitment and an open mind, but for beginners—or anyone flat-out fed up with his or her iron game—it makes perfect sense to start right here.