ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 One Length irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons
PRICE: $700, steel; $800, graphite (for 7)
WE TESTED: 4-GW with True Temper King F7 steel and 4-GW with Fujikura Pro 63i graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Every shaft measures 37.25"—identical to the length of a regular King F7 7-iron.
Playability
Every club is the length of a 7-iron, so short irons fly higher and are more workable; because they're shorter than in conventional sets, the 4-, 5- and 6-irons launch lower than some testers expect, though they still fly plenty high.
Distance Control
Raw distances are not far off its counterpart, with super-consistent gaps in a tighter overall range; many testers choke down on touchy, in-between shots.
Cons
Many can't get used to the short irons—they're unwieldy for finesse shots, and make normal stand-alone wedges feel like twigs; long irons are easy to hit, but they fly lower and shorter than traditional-length sticks; some testers report a major adjustment period.
Bottom Line
Our panelists are thrilled to see Cobra make a game-changing gamble that has merit for lots of players. It takes commitment and an open mind, but for beginners—or anyone flat-out fed up with his or her iron game—it makes perfect sense to start right here.