Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 irons review

Cobra King F7 irons.
Courtesy of Cobra

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $700, steel; $800, graphite (for 7)

WE TESTED: 4-GW with True Temper King F7 steel and 4-GW with Fujikura Pro 63i graphite shafts./p>

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The King F7 is composed of hollow (3-5), half-hollow (6-7), cavity-back (8-PW) and blade (GW, SW) heads.

Buy Them Now for $699.99

LOOK
Natural next to the ball—a large, confidence-building head with fluid features and proportional lines; no sleight of hand: The King F7 looks built for forgiveness, and that's how it plays.
FEEL
Almost no effort to swing with speed—super light yet fearlessly stable at impact; feedback packs.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Sends the ball where you need it to go—a point-and-shoot club with generous glide through the turf and lots of help on the toe; hollow-bodied long irons have training wheels—almost as easy to hit as hybrids.

Buy Them Now for $699.99

Playability

One of the highest-flying irons in the group—you'll launch it like the ball is teed up, even off bare ground; straight shots to soft draws are the norm; long irons fly higher than their single-length counterparts."They'll make you think you've got real talent!"

Distance Control

Similar numbers to what most guys expect, though it seems to trade some length for lift; reasonable gaps for a strong-lofted set; respectable distance from trouble spots; blade gap wedge has a killer instinct geared toward better players.

Cons

Many testers are at the mercy of the club—it's a smooth ride, but you're in the passenger seat; some guys want bigger power numbers; several find the single-length set more forgiving.

Bottom Line

Higher-handicappers, take note: the King F7 is a true game-improvement weapon, delivering lots of forgiveness with minimal maneuverability and rare extreme results. This well-made, multi-construction set should suit moderate and slower swingers who seek an altitude adjustment.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN