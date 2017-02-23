ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $700, steel; $800, graphite (for 7)

WE TESTED: 4-GW with True Temper King F7 steel and 4-GW with Fujikura Pro 63i graphite shafts./p>

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The King F7 is composed of hollow (3-5), half-hollow (6-7), cavity-back (8-PW) and blade (GW, SW) heads.

LOOK Natural next to the ball—a large, confidence-building head with fluid features and proportional lines; no sleight of hand: The King F7 looks built for forgiveness, and that's how it plays. FEEL Almost no effort to swing with speed—super light yet fearlessly stable at impact; feedback packs. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Sends the ball where you need it to go—a point-and-shoot club with generous glide through the turf and lots of help on the toe; hollow-bodied long irons have training wheels—almost as easy to hit as hybrids.

Playability

One of the highest-flying irons in the group—you'll launch it like the ball is teed up, even off bare ground; straight shots to soft draws are the norm; long irons fly higher than their single-length counterparts."They'll make you think you've got real talent!"

Distance Control

Similar numbers to what most guys expect, though it seems to trade some length for lift; reasonable gaps for a strong-lofted set; respectable distance from trouble spots; blade gap wedge has a killer instinct geared toward better players.

Cons

Many testers are at the mercy of the club—it's a smooth ride, but you're in the passenger seat; some guys want bigger power numbers; several find the single-length set more forgiving.

Bottom Line

Higher-handicappers, take note: the King F7 is a true game-improvement weapon, delivering lots of forgiveness with minimal maneuverability and rare extreme results. This well-made, multi-construction set should suit moderate and slower swingers who seek an altitude adjustment.