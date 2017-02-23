ClubTest 2017: Callaway Steelhead XR irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $800, steel; $900, graphite

WE TESTED: 3-PW with True Temper XP 95 steel shafts./p>

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The updated "bore-thru" hosel design repositions mass toward the toe to increase MOI.

LOOK Classic Callaway, faithful to the original design; a great take on a larger-headed game-improvement iron: offset but not excessively, beefy yet not obese; frames the ball beautifully at address. FEEL Like a dynamite blast at impact; won't be mistaken for a forged blade—or, for that matter, Callaway's Apex—but the Steelhead is fiery and plenty of fun; revamped club provides lots of support, especially low on the face. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Helps you when you need it most—with a slightly bigger sweet spot than in last year's XR iron, the entire face is in play; offset neutralizes slices without turning them into hooks; misses still have oomph off the face.

Playability

Trouble lies are no trouble at all—a sure thing out of fairway bunkers and light rough; higher-than-average flight; pretty straight shooter, with a natural baby draw in its back pocket.

Distance Control

Carry distances are super, up to a half-club longer than what testers are used to; even mis-hits soar as far as some guys' gamers; wonderfully repeatable for a powerful iron—no hot spots or jittery surprises; great for slower swingers—there's no need to spin out of your spikes to hit high, soft-landing shots.

Cons

Too clunky for greenside work; muffled feedback—you won't know where you hit it until you look up (but it's usually pretty straight); not made for old-school shotmaking; some testers would still swap the long irons for hybrids.

Bottom Line

A big hit: excellent distance, good altitude and a mild temper. The newest Steelhead is a great all-around iron for weekend warriors looking to have more fun on the course—and win a buck or two off their buddies.