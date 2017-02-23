ClubTest 2017: Callaway Apex CF16 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $1,200, steel; $1,400, graphite

WE TESTED: 3-PW with True Temper XP 95 steel shafts./p>

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Forged carbon steel 3- to 7-irons use face cups to boost ball speed.

Buy Them Now for $1,199.99

LOOK It's classic, comforting and compact enough to appeal to established players; not your granddad's bulbous Big Bertha—it's a modern masterpiece. FEEL A chart topper—soft, energetic and possibly the best Callaway ever; great balance and stability help boost confidence; informative on misses. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS The Apex looks fierce but acts gentle, and that forgiveness translates to accuracy—shots all over the face zero in like darts; well-designed sole elevates thin shots; card-killing misses are rare.

Playability

Confidence breeds creativity—guys can summon any shot they want; a penetrating, mid-high flight can be turned into a soft cut or draw at will; head thunders through most lies.

"They'll make you think you've got real talent!"

Distance Control

Fires the ball off the face—for most testers, a half-club beyond what they're used to; incredibly consistent for such a hot club—misses get enough hang time to hit the green, and short irons are hungry for birdies.

Cons

Not as forgiving as those older Berthas, and low-lofted clubs can be demanding; serious players might want more precision, while higher-handicappers may need more help.

Bottom Line

Best in show. Whether you're a skilled ballstriker in search of a little more margin for error or an 80-something shooter trying to reach the next level, this Apex iron will make you look good—maybe great.