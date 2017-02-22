The latest golf shoes for men and women, from Under Armour, Puma, Nike, FootJoy and more, all new in 2017.

Adidas

Crossknit Boost, $160

The shoe, built on the company's popular "Ultra Boost" last (originally introduced for running shoes), features maximum comfort and stability via "energy capsules" in the midsole and a dual-density "Torsion System" in the shoe's sole, which allows for independent movement in the heel and forefoot. The "CircleKnit" upper offers breathability and stretch comfort in addition to the lateral support the golf swing demands.

FootJoy

ContourFIT, from $135

FootJoy is going all-out for comfort with the "ContourFIT," which boasts a thicker, soft footbed to keep feet happy. A new flexible outsole, called "DynaFlex," has grooves to help feet move more naturally, while a lightweight, responsive "FTF" (fine-tuned foam) 3.0 midsole provides lateral support and stability. The "ContourFIT" also features an Achilles pad for additional heel support and six low-profile cleats to keep you grounded during the swing. Also available with a BOA closure system.

New Balance

NBG2004, $100

This sporty shoe is a great option for walking 18, with a roomy forefoot and responsive, lightweight foam midsole, called "REVlite," which was originally designed for marathon runners. Cutouts in the TPU outsole increase your foot’s mobility, while low-profile Champ spikes let you take your best rip with confidence. Plus, the microfiber leather upper features TPU overlays for extra support and durability. Available in white/red, black/green, and grey/blue, the NBG2004 has a two-year waterproof warranty.

Nike

Air Jordan I, $200

Tweaks from the original basketball shoe in this limited edition golf version include a waterproof upper, extra padding and support around the ankle and an outsole with soft spikes. The Jumpman logo graces the tongue, and the shoe preserves the retro silhouette of the Air Jordan I. (Note: Due to high demand, these shoes have sold out on Nike.com, although they can still be found on eBay. You can also opt for Nike's Flyknit Elite high-tops or the Nike Blazer.)

Puma

Tustin Slip-On, $70

Puma's new women's line includes the Tustin Slip-On, a golf shoe that looks like a chic sneaker. It's water resistant, comfortable, and lightweight--and a unique look that's sure to stand out on the course. In white, metallic silver, and black. Also check out Puma's IGNITE Spikeless Sport, $100 and the Tustin Saddle, $80.

Ecco Golf

Cage Pro and Cage Pro Boa, from $210

Just like in previous versions, the new offerings have polyurethane wrapped around the heel, the midsole and across the toe box to provide a stable, secure fit. In addition, a durable TPU outsole called “Spydr-Grip” allows your feet to move naturally during the swing while staying grounded. The spacing of the traction nubs helps prevent dirt and grass from building up for better grip in soggy conditions.

Under Armour

Spieth One, from $200

The shoe, Jordan Spieth's first official signature shoe, has a waterproof one-seam upper, an outsole designed to flex more in the forefoot and what the company calls "rotational resistance traction" in the sole to help stop the foot from rotating during the swing.

