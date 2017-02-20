Equipment

Dustin Johnson's won the Genesis Open with TaylorMade

Michael Chwasky
an hour ago
Dustin Johnson flirted with the tournament record of 20 under before finishing at 17 under for the event.
Getty Images // Harry How

Dustin Johnson overtook Jason Day to become the No. 1 ranked player in the world on Sunday by dominating Riviera CC and winning the Genesis Open. DJ’s prodigious driving distance allowed him to make it look easy on a damp Riviera Country Club, where he averaged well over 300 yards per drive and flirted with the 20-under-par tournament record before stumbling a bit to a 17-under-par finish. In the end, he held on to a 5-stroke victory. Here’s a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M1 (2017 model) (10.5°) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 tour Spec 661X shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 Tour (16.5°) with Project X HZRDUS T100 6.5 shaft

Irons: TaylorMade UDi (2), TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind ( 52°, 60°) with KBS Tour Wedge 130X shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

