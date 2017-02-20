Dustin Johnson flirted with the tournament record of 20 under before finishing at 17 under for the event.

Dustin Johnson overtook Jason Day to become the No. 1 ranked player in the world on Sunday by dominating Riviera CC and winning the Genesis Open. DJ’s prodigious driving distance allowed him to make it look easy on a damp Riviera Country Club, where he averaged well over 300 yards per drive and flirted with the 20-under-par tournament record before stumbling a bit to a 17-under-par finish. In the end, he held on to a 5-stroke victory. Here’s a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M1 (2017 model) (10.5°) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 tour Spec 661X shaft Buy It Now

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 Tour (16.5°) with Project X HZRDUS T100 6.5 shaft Buy It Now

Irons: TaylorMade UDi (2), TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts Buy It Now

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind ( 52°, 60°) with KBS Tour Wedge 130X shafts Buy It Now

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Buy It Now

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Buy It Now