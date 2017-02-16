We did the research so you don't have to: Check out these great bargains for President's Day 2017 on polos, golf shoes, jackets, pants and more.

Under Armour

Under Armour is offering an extra 40% off its sale styles, and that includes plenty of top-notch golf polos, pants, sunglasses, hats, and belts.

UA coldblack Address men's golf polo shirt, $40 Buy It Now

UA coldblack Driver cap, $21 Buy It Now

PGA Tour Superstore

Head to the Superstore for deals on shoes, clothing, golf tech, golf balls, and accessories, including FootJoy shoes, polos, and Adidas pants.

FootJoy Freestyle men's golf shoe, $120 Buy It Now

Adidas Climalite 3-stripes pant, $35 Buy It Now

Best Buy

Save on fitness trackers, golf tech, and headphones this weekend at Best Buy.

Voice Caddie VC200 Voice Golf GPS, $102 (save $22) Buy It Now

GolfBuddy LR5 Laser Rangefinder, $195 (save $55) Buy It Now

Macy's

Macy's has an extra 20% on select products, meaning you can save on polos, golf pants, dress shirts and ties.

Greg Norman for Tasso Elba Men's 5 Iron Performance golf polo, $30 Buy It Now

IZOD Flat Front Microfiber golf pants, $37 Buy It Now

J.CREW

Snag J.CREW leather shoes, plaid shirts, polos, and button-downs at reduced prices with the retailer's 30% off your purchase and extra 30% off sale items special.

Kenton Leather Pacer boots, $160 Buy It Now

Ludlow shirt in red tartan, $48 Buy It Now