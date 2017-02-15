Equipment

The Winning Look: How to dress like Michelle Wie

Wednesday February 15th, 2017
Here's how to copy Michelle Wie's fashion-forward style.
No one in the game dresses quite like the LPGA's Michelle Wie, who brings a sharp, fashion-forward style to the course that turns heads wherever she goes. Her footwear choices alone are unparalleled: she's sported everything from pink and camo kicks to brilliantly gold high-tops. Michelle's sleek, modern polos and zip-ups, big bill visors, tall socks, and of-the-moment shoes make her one of the most fashionable golfers in the world. Here's how to copy her winning look.

Nike Big Bill golf visor, $24 Buy It Now

Nike Zonal Cooling Dry Knit Half-Zip, $120 Buy It Now

Nike Blazer golf shoes, $150 Buy It Now

Nike Fringe Flip Skort, $65 Buy It Now

Nike Aeroreact women’s golf polo, $85 Buy It Now

