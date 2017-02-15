First Look: ECCO Cage Pro and Cage Pro Boa shoes

Ecco continues its commitment to sporty, spikeless shoes with the release of the Cage Pro and Cage Pro Boa. Just like in previous versions, the new offerings have polyurethane wrapped around the heel, the midsole and across the toe box to provide a stable, secure fit.

In addition, a durable TPU outsole called “Spydr-Grip” allows your feet to move naturally during the swing while staying grounded. The spacing of the traction nubs helps prevent dirt and grass from building up for better grip in soggy conditions. The Cage Pro ($210) has a soft, water repellent Fritton leather upper and is available in black, white, camel and concrete.

The Cage Pro Boa ($230), in black only, features a water repellant textile upper with protective PU overlays, plus a lacing system which utilizes a micro-adjusting dial to quickly tighten and loosen steel wires for a custom fit. Both models are in stores now.

Buy It Now