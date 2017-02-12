Equipment

Jordan Spieth wins at Pebble Beach with Titleist clubs

Michael Chwasky
Monday February 13th, 2017
Jordan Spieth captured his ninth PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a final-round 70. Entering the day with a six-stroke lead, the two-time major winner cruised around Pebble Beach and capped things off with a 30-foot birdie putt on the famed 17th, getting him to 19 under par and allowing for a stress-free stroll up the 18th.

In the end Spieth bested Kelly Kraft by four strokes and third-place finisher Dustin Johnson by five. Here's a full list of gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5°) with Aldila Rogue Black 60TX shaft

Jordan Spieth averaged 283.8 yards off the tee with the Titleist 915D2 driver at Pebble Beach.
Fairway Wood: Titleist 915F (15°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 96X shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 716 AP2 (5-9) with Project X 6.5 shafts

An up-close look at the Titleist 716 AP2 irons.
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°) with Project X 6.0 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 009 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: Under Armour Spieth One

