Monday February 13th, 2017
Courtesy of Titleist
Jordan Spieth captured his ninth PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a final-round 70. Entering the day with a six-stroke lead, the two-time major winner cruised around Pebble Beach and capped things off with a 30-foot birdie putt on the famed 17th, getting him to 19 under par and allowing for a stress-free stroll up the 18th.
In the end Spieth bested Kelly Kraft by four strokes and third-place finisher Dustin Johnson by five. Here's a full list of gear he used to get the job done:
Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5°) with Aldila Rogue Black 60TX shaft
Courtesy of Titleist
Fairway Wood: Titleist 915F (15°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 shaft
Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 96X shaft
Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 716 AP2 (5-9) with Project X 6.5 shafts
James Westman
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°) with Project X 6.0 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 009 prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: Under Armour Spieth One