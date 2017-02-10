ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff D300 driver review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Drivers
PRICE: $350
WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 10°), 10.5° (adjusts 9.5° to 11.5°), 13° (adjusts 12° to 14°) with Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The adjustable hosel has six settings (+/- 1° loft), including three options for a draw.
Distance
Solid shots are in line with testers' own drivers; output on less-than-perfect contact is consistent and respectable; a few guys get a definite boost in yardage on misses.
(Click and drag your cursor on the image below to see the driver from every angle.)
Playability
Boring trajectory leads to plenty of roll -- great on firm fairways or windy days; easy to alter shot shape or add height simply by adjusting the hosel.
Cons
Some testers have a tendency to overswing due to the club's overall lightness; one or two guys struggle to square up the big head; the nubs (called "vortex generators," and meant to improve aerodynamics) seem a little gimmicky to a couple of panelists.
Bottom Line
Nimble and nearly effortless to swing, the D300 driver offers dependable forgiveness for players with slower to moderate swing speeds.
Listen to the Staff D300 at Impact