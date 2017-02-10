ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff D300 driver review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $350

WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 10°), 10.5° (adjusts 9.5° to 11.5°), 13° (adjusts 12° to 14°) with Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The adjustable hosel has six settings (+/- 1° loft), including three options for a draw.

Buy It Now for 349.99

LOOK Large, deep face inspires confidence to just wail away; Wilson's trademark colors — red shaft gives a cool contrast to the matte-black head; several nubs on the crown draw your eyes to the hitting area. FEEL Exceptionally light but solid and nicely stable through impact; powerful, responsive feel, despite the fact that it’s so easy to swing; the ball seems to jump off the clubface quickly with a loud, metallic click. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Enlarged sweet spot provides room for error, with small mis-hits holding the target line nicely; good swings can deliver pinpoint results.

Buy It Now for 349.99

Distance

Solid shots are in line with testers' own drivers; output on less-than-perfect contact is consistent and respectable; a few guys get a definite boost in yardage on misses.

(Click and drag your cursor on the image below to see the driver from every angle.)

360°

Playability

Boring trajectory leads to plenty of roll -- great on firm fairways or windy days; easy to alter shot shape or add height simply by adjusting the hosel.

Cons

Some testers have a tendency to overswing due to the club's overall lightness; one or two guys struggle to square up the big head; the nubs (called "vortex generators," and meant to improve aerodynamics) seem a little gimmicky to a couple of panelists.

Wilson Staff D300 driver performance stats.

Bottom Line

Nimble and nearly effortless to swing, the D300 driver offers dependable forgiveness for players with slower to moderate swing speeds.

Listen to the Staff D300 at Impact