ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Hot Launch 2 Offset driver review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Drivers
PRICE: $170
WE TESTED: 10.5° and 12° with UST Mamiya for Tour Edge graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The deep face has variable thicknesses to boost ball speed on off-center contact.
Distance
Responds well to easy swings; launches high with loads of rpms, giving slower swingers a solid boost in carry; ability to straighten slices leaves some testers with shorter approaches than they’re used to on misses.
Playability
Repeatable, with a higher flight than others; lacks adjustability — what you see is what you get.
Cons
Spin and launch numbers are problematic for quicker swingers, and those with active hands have trouble keeping hooks at bay; the bright graphics on the sole look cheap to some, and the offset can be off-putting; not enough feedback on misses.
Bottom Line
This one-trick pony is a great option for those who need additional lift and help eliminating card-killing slices — at a price that fits into most budgets.
Listen to the Hot Launch 2 Offset at Impact