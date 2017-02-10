Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Hot Launch 2 Offset driver review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $170

WE TESTED: 10.5° and 12° with UST Mamiya for Tour Edge graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The deep face has variable thicknesses to boost ball speed on off-center contact.

LOOK
The high-gloss black crown and brightly colored sole create a mix of traditional and modern; chronic slicers find comfort in its large size and extreme offset.
Feel
Light, well-balanced feel encourages aggressive yet controlled lashes at the ball; impact is loud and explosive, no matter where you strike it on the face.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Its strongest attribute — a fairly straight shooter; consistently corrects for fades and produces gentle draws; offset helps eliminate the right side of the course.

Distance

Responds well to easy swings; launches high with loads of rpms, giving slower swingers a solid boost in carry; ability to straighten slices leaves some testers with shorter approaches than they’re used to on misses.

 

Playability

Repeatable, with a higher flight than others; lacks adjustability — what you see is what you get.

 

Cons

Spin and launch numbers are problematic for quicker swingers, and those with active hands have trouble keeping hooks at bay; the bright graphics on the sole look cheap to some, and the offset can be off-putting; not enough feedback on misses.

Tour Edge Hot Launch 2 Offset driver performance stats.

 

Bottom Line

This one-trick pony is a great option for those who need additional lift and help eliminating card-killing slices — at a price that fits into most budgets.

 

 

 

 

 

Listen to the Hot Launch 2 Offset at Impact

