ClubTest 2017: Titleist 917D2 driver review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $500

WE TESTED: 8.5° (adjusts 7.75° to 10°), 9.5° (8.75° to 11°) and 10.5° (9.75° to 12°), 12° (11.25° to 13.5°) with Aldila Rogue Max 65, as well as Mitsubishi Diamana Ltd. White 70, Ltd. Blue 60 and Ltd. Red 50 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The 460cc D2 produces, on average, 250 rpm more spin than the 917D3, with more forgiveness and draw bias.

LOOK You see one Titleist, you've seen 'em all -- and our testers wouldn't have it any other way; the tech is tucked under the hood with an all-business monochrome finish on top. FEEL Meets the ball with a muscled-up whack, deeper and more resonant than many other modern missile launchers; exemplary balance -- one swing puts you right in rhythm; lets you know where you missed. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Properly fit, it's a fairway-finder capable of taking a whole side of the course off the table; easy to groove and not particularly punitive on misses.

Distance

This one's a yardage monster -- players with moderate swing speeds see noticeable gains, but the customization helps almost anyone find a setup that sends shots soaring.

"Longer and a lot more consistent than the 915D2. It's going in my bag."

Playability

Head-of-the-class adjustability, and the results are plain to see -- it's Dial-A-Drive technology, and lots of fun to play; most of the shot-shaping takes place pre-flight, but set neutral almost anything is on the table.

Cons

It would take a decoder ring to figure out all the available settings on the 917D2; surprisingly, a touch more spin than some guys need; harder feel at impact than some past Titleists.

Bottom Line

The top club tested in its class. Either the winner or runner-up in every category, the 917D2 might be the company's most accessible driver to date. Proper fitting is a must, but this Titleist is tough to beat.

Listen to the 917D2 at Impact