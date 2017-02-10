Equipment

ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M2 driver review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $400

WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 7.5° to 11.5°), 10.5° (8.5° to 12.5°), 12° (10° to 14°) with Fujikura Pro 56 XLR8 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Updates include a more flexible sole slot, a 7 percent larger face, and reengineered acoustics for a more satisfying sound at impact.

LOOK
The epitome of modern, the M2 puts its technology on display for all to enjoy; a two-tone crown with carbon fiber sits atop a classic, oversize shape; the black-white contrast makes alignment a snap and looks ready to rumble.
FEEL
Effortlessly barrels through the ball with an unorthodox crack; testers are impressed by the instructive feedback of the multimaterial head; a stout club -- give it all you’ve got, because the M2 can hang.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
A safe option; off-center strikes get plenty of length and ample help low on the face; it nicely scrubs off sidespin -- for a lot of guys it takes the left side out of play; a clear improvement over last year's M2.

Distance

Total yardage is around what most guys expect; typically low-launching, low-spinning profile picks up a lot of mileage on the ground; testers agree -- lofting up is a must to get results; there are some big drives in here.

Playability

Little spin to speak of, and a touch of workability; the adjustable hosel proves quite useful, since many panelists tweak the loft; defaults to lower, lashing shots that scream down the fairway.

Cons

The hard, hollow feel can be a turnoff; some testers lost shots to the right; there's plenty of respect for the M2, but it didn't quite gel with a few mid- to high-handicapper swings.

TaylorMade M2 driver performance stats.

Bottom Line

The new M2 adds a few welcome improvements (and forgiveness), but that didn't change its character. This sword-n-the-stone driver can be a real game-changer -- it's a fairly low-launching, low-spinning power player that delivers some serious ball speed.

 

 

 

Listen to the M2 at Impact

