ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M2 driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)
CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers
PRICE: $400
WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 7.5° to 11.5°), 10.5° (8.5° to 12.5°), 12° (10° to 14°) with Fujikura Pro 56 XLR8 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Updates include a more flexible sole slot, a 7 percent larger face, and reengineered acoustics for a more satisfying sound at impact.
Distance
Total yardage is around what most guys expect; typically low-launching, low-spinning profile picks up a lot of mileage on the ground; testers agree -- lofting up is a must to get results; there are some big drives in here.
Playability
Little spin to speak of, and a touch of workability; the adjustable hosel proves quite useful, since many panelists tweak the loft; defaults to lower, lashing shots that scream down the fairway.
Cons
The hard, hollow feel can be a turnoff; some testers lost shots to the right; there's plenty of respect for the M2, but it didn't quite gel with a few mid- to high-handicapper swings.
Bottom Line
The new M2 adds a few welcome improvements (and forgiveness), but that didn't change its character. This sword-n-the-stone driver can be a real game-changer -- it's a fairly low-launching, low-spinning power player that delivers some serious ball speed.
Listen to the M2 at Impact