ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z 565 driver review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers
PRICE: $450
WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 8.5° to 10.5°), 10.5° (9.5° to 11.5°) with Miyazaki Kaula Mizu 5 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The hosel adjusts loft (-1° to +1°), lie (standard to 2° upright) and face angle (2° closed to 2° open).
Distance
Squarely in the middle of the pack, on par with most of its peers; length catches some testers off-guard -- they just don't expect modern power from such an old-school-looking head; does a good job of knocking backspin off the ball.
Playability
Well-struck shots produce a mid-height, hard-boring trajectory that slowly climbs into the sky; this Srixon can be powerful or precise, depending on what the tee shot calls for, and it gives good golfers plenty to work with.
Cons
A bit more temperamental than other game-improvement options -- favors playability to consistency, and some guys struggle to hit it the same way twice; other testers don't see the advertised draw bias; a number of guys had issues aiming the unadorned head.
Bottom Line
It may not scream for your attention, but the Z 565 deserves a place on your radar. It delivers a nice balance of skills in a handsome, understated package.
