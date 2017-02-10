Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z 565 driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $450

WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 8.5° to 10.5°), 10.5° (9.5° to 11.5°) with Miyazaki Kaula Mizu 5 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The hosel adjusts loft (-1° to +1°), lie (standard to 2° upright) and face angle (2° closed to 2° open).

LOOK
Time-honored, black, pear-shaped head with straight topline, white scoring lines and a ton of fans in our panel; copper-orange shaft dresses things up; one of the better-looking clubs in its class.
FEEL
A happy marriage of components -- the head-heavy club finds the ball, while the stock Miyazaki shaft bullwhips through impact; a lively, connected sensation sends a clear signal to your hands.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
The entire face packs heat -- most mis-hits chase into the neighborhood of solid strikes; generally, the Z 565 gives you a look at the green.

Distance

Squarely in the middle of the pack, on par with most of its peers; length catches some testers off-guard -- they just don't expect modern power from such an old-school-looking head; does a good job of knocking backspin off the ball.

Playability

Well-struck shots produce a mid-height, hard-boring trajectory that slowly climbs into the sky; this Srixon can be powerful or precise, depending on what the tee shot calls for, and it gives good golfers plenty to work with.

Cons

A bit more temperamental than other game-improvement options -- favors playability to consistency, and some guys struggle to hit it the same way twice; other testers don't see the advertised draw bias; a number of guys had issues aiming the unadorned head.

Srixon Z 565 driver performance stats.

Bottom Line

It may not scream for your attention, but the Z 565 deserves a place on your radar. It delivers a nice balance of skills in a handsome, understated package.

 

 

 

 

Listen to the Z 565 at Impact

