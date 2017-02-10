ClubTest 2017: Ping G SF Tec driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)
CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Drivers
PRICE: $400
WE TESTED: 10° (adjusts 9° to 11°), 12° (adjusts 11° to 13°) with Ping Alta 55 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The heel-weighted head has a lighter swing weight to promote right-to-left shot movement.
Distance
The G SF Tec is among the longest drivers tested; guys who fade get an additional boost due to the club's draw bias and good run-out; slight mis-hits travel almost as far as shots that are center-struck.
Playability
A naturally high flier that keeps its head in the wind; prefers straight lines or gentle draws onto the short grass; simple adjustments to the hosel improve ball flight and shape.
Cons
All those ridges on the crown can distract at setup; a few guys think it could pack more muscle; some don't notice enough of an improvement over the previous version to warrant an upgrade.
Bottom Line
A carryover model from 2016, the G SF Tec earns high marks again this year in every performance category. Our higher-handicappers enjoy the powerful feel, fantastic forgiveness and big distance.
Listen to the G SF Tec at Impact