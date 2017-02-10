Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Ping G SF Tec driver review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $400

WE TESTED: 10° (adjusts 9° to 11°), 12° (adjusts 11° to 13°) with Ping Alta 55 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The heel-weighted head has a lighter swing weight to promote right-to-left shot movement.

LOOK
Deep face, large footprint and high-tech crown inspire positive setup thoughts; sleek matte-black finish eliminates glare while the turbulators (ridges) aid alignment.
FEEL
Light, large and stable; testers are aware of the head during the swing, which helps with tempo and gives the confidence to unload on shots without losing command; center shots feel like they're hit out of the park, while misses aren't overly jarring.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Exceedingly straight, even when you expect the ball to move wildly across the fairway; expanded sweet spot delivers on heel or toe misses; heel weighting can take the right side of the course out of play.

Distance

The G SF Tec is among the longest drivers tested; guys who fade get an additional boost due to the club's draw bias and good run-out; slight mis-hits travel almost as far as shots that are center-struck.

 

Playability

A naturally high flier that keeps its head in the wind; prefers straight lines or gentle draws onto the short grass; simple adjustments to the hosel improve ball flight and shape.

 

Cons

All those ridges on the crown can distract at setup; a few guys think it could pack more muscle; some don't notice enough of an improvement over the previous version to warrant an upgrade.

Bottom Line

A carryover model from 2016, the G SF Tec earns high marks again this year in every performance category. Our higher-handicappers enjoy the powerful feel, fantastic forgiveness and big distance.

 

 

 

 

