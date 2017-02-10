ClubTest 2017: Callaway Big Bertha Fusion driver review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $400

WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 11°), 10.5° (adjusts 9.5° to 12.5°), 13.5° (adjusts 12.5° to 15.5°) with UST Mamiya Recoil ES 440 and ES 450, and Mitsubishi Diamana Red M+ 60 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Carbon composite in the crown and sole frees up mass that gets repositioned toward the perimeter to increase the club's MOI.

Buy It Now for $399.99

LOOK The triangular shape looks like a throwback to the old FT-iZ driver; the design certainly appears high-MOI and inspires trust; carbon fiber on the crown looks cool, particularly in the sunlight. FEEL Despite the lighter head, testers know where it is throughout the swing; the well-balanced weighting and the built-in forgiveness give guys confidence to swing aggressively; impact is stable and powerful yet pleasantly soft, with enough feedback on misses. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Remarkably easy to produce consistent results -- even the worst misses try to curve back into play; the shorter shaft gives players even more control over their swings, but dispersion is tight across the board.

Buy It Now for $399.99

Distance

Top marks -- this one is a TrackMan darling; balls seem to find a higher gear while in the air and then hit the ground running; it beats what many guys have in the bag; testers notice more gains with the 45.5" shaft than with the 44.5".

(Click and drag your cursor on the image below to see the driver from every angle.)

360°

"All golfers can benefit from the length and consistency of this powerful, smooth hitter."

Playability

Medium to high trajectory, with an adjustable hosel that gives players the freedom to program a preferred shot shape; straight to gentle fades or draws are the norm; the 44.5" option seems to launch slightly lower than the 45.5" but still offers plenty of lift.

Cons

The overall head shape can take some getting used to, and a few guys never do; a small number of testers wish the alignment aid was easier to spot; one or two stronger swingers launched this one a little bit too high, possibly robbing them of distance.

Callaway Big Bertha Fusion driver performance stats.

Bottom Line

The best model in its class, earning top ratings in each performance category. A higher-handicapper looking to improve his or her game off the tee should give the Big Bertha Fusion a try in both length options.

Listen to the Big Bertha Fusion at Impact