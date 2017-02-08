ClubTest 2017: Ping G driver review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $400

WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 10°), 10.5° (9.5° to 11.5°) with Ping Alta 55 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The crown has aerodynamic turbulators, plus ridges on the rear (modeled after a dragonfly's wing!) to save mass and increase MOI.

Buy It Now for $399.99

LOOK "Clawed," "finned," call it what you will: The G's radical textured crown is quickly becoming a staple -- and picking up even more fans; it's a dynamic look with a mean streak; stealthy matte-black finish trims some bulk off the generous clubhead. FEEL Violent, explosive impact -- the head devours the ball; slightly more stable and a bit more refined than the G30, and every bit as fun to hit; go ahead and rip it -- the high-balance-point shaft loads right and tears through impact. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Tops in its class; once again, the "G" stands for gold -- drivers just don't get easier to hit than this Ping; with a sweet spot the size of a baseball, nearly everything off the face flies pure; tames your mistimed swings.

Distance

Crazy consistent, effortless power, and if you feel like taking a big cut the G can keep up; few models can match its averages; it wakes up with a little extra loft, grabbing some extra yards.

"'G' is for 'Gee, this belongs in my bag!' It's the standard in driver performance."

Playability

A surprising star -- more maneuverable than a club this forgiving has any right to be; high, driving trajectory is there whenever you want it; adjustable loft works as advertised, letting you tweak trajectory as you see fit.

Cons

By today's standards, there's minimal adjustability; long shaft (45.75") gives a few testers problems; the G is big, brash and a little bit noisy, so traditionalists may balk.

Ping G driver performance stats.

Bottom Line

This holdover from last year still has a big edge on much of the field. The benchmark for dependability -- if you haven't hit one, believe the hype: Ping got it right with the G. One of the top clubs in our test.

Listen to the G driver at Impact