ClubTest 2017: Ping G driver review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers
PRICE: $400
WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 10°), 10.5° (9.5° to 11.5°) with Ping Alta 55 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The crown has aerodynamic turbulators, plus ridges on the rear (modeled after a dragonfly's wing!) to save mass and increase MOI.
Distance
Crazy consistent, effortless power, and if you feel like taking a big cut the G can keep up; few models can match its averages; it wakes up with a little extra loft, grabbing some extra yards.
"'G' is for 'Gee, this belongs in my bag!' It's the standard in driver performance."
Playability
A surprising star -- more maneuverable than a club this forgiving has any right to be; high, driving trajectory is there whenever you want it; adjustable loft works as advertised, letting you tweak trajectory as you see fit.
Cons
By today's standards, there's minimal adjustability; long shaft (45.75") gives a few testers problems; the G is big, brash and a little bit noisy, so traditionalists may balk.
Bottom Line
This holdover from last year still has a big edge on much of the field. The benchmark for dependability -- if you haven't hit one, believe the hype: Ping got it right with the G. One of the top clubs in our test.
Listen to the G driver at Impact