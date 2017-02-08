ClubTest 2017: Mizuno JPX 900 driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $500

WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 7.5° to 11.5°) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution II (569, 661 and 757) graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Manipulating two 8-gram weights in the heel, toe or along the center rail fine-tunes launch, spin and directional bias.

LOOK Vibrant blue finish suits the large, symmetrical shape; the color makes a bold statement, and it looks fine behind the ball when paired with the black face and white alignment aid. FEEL Lightweight yet sturdy; lots of life at impact, with a loud metallic punch; the stock Fujikura Speeder Evo II 569 shaft is a great fit -- it swings smoothly and helps the ball catapult off the face. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Great marks -- poor contact gets admirable support, and lateral misses drift from one side of the fairway to the other, but that's about it; prime choice for anyone in search of more fairways.

Distance

Average power with exemplary consistency; many testers hit flat-launching, long-running drives; it's worth getting the adjustability set up properly -- extra yards are in there.

Playability

One of the most adjustable clubs on the market -- you can build pretty much any driver you want, and our testers had a good time tinkering; the pre-flight controls clearly impact launch, shape and spin; tends to fly lower than others in this class.

Cons

While some guys like the blue paint job, just as many dismiss it; top-end distance lags a step behind some peers; loud, clangy sound turns off testers; you may need the help of a pro to correctly set it up.

Mizuno JPX 900 driver performance stats.

Bottom Line

It trades a little yardage for better consistency, but golf's a lot more fun from the short grass. Give the JPX 900 a whack if you seek a personalized driver that splits a few more fairways.

Listen to the JPX 900 at Impact

