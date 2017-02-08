Equipment

GEAR: Under Armour introduces three new golf bags

Michael Chwasky
an hour ago
Under Armour Speedround stand bag.
Courtesy Under Armour

Best known for sports apparel and numerous sponsorships with big-time pro athletes like Jordan Spieth, Cam Newton, Steph Curry, and others, Under Armour is now offering golf bags as well. Manufactured under license by Sun Mountain, the new Under Armour golf bags includes two stand options, Speedround ($240) and Match Play ($260), and also a cart bag called Armada ($260).

The lightest model of the bunch, the Speedround (4.5 lbs.), features a dual strap system for ease of carry as well as nine pockets (two of which are water resistant), and a 9" top with 4-way divider. The Match Play (5.5 lbs.) is slightly larger (9.5" top) and comes with 11 pockets (two water resistant), a 4-way top divider, and the same dual strap system as the Speedround.

For players looking for something larger, the Armada (7 lbs.) features a 10.5" top with 14-way divider system, a single shoulder strap, ten pockets (two water resistant), and a new "Smart Strap" system designed for securing the bag to a golf cart.

All three Under Armour golf bags are expected to be available beginning in April.

Under Armour Match Play stand bag.
Courtesy Under Armour
Under Armour Armada cart bag.
Courtesy Under Armour

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN