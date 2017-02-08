GEAR: Under Armour introduces three new golf bags

Best known for sports apparel and numerous sponsorships with big-time pro athletes like Jordan Spieth, Cam Newton, Steph Curry, and others, Under Armour is now offering golf bags as well. Manufactured under license by Sun Mountain, the new Under Armour golf bags includes two stand options, Speedround ($240) and Match Play ($260), and also a cart bag called Armada ($260).

The lightest model of the bunch, the Speedround (4.5 lbs.), features a dual strap system for ease of carry as well as nine pockets (two of which are water resistant), and a 9" top with 4-way divider. The Match Play (5.5 lbs.) is slightly larger (9.5" top) and comes with 11 pockets (two water resistant), a 4-way top divider, and the same dual strap system as the Speedround.

For players looking for something larger, the Armada (7 lbs.) features a 10.5" top with 14-way divider system, a single shoulder strap, ten pockets (two water resistant), and a new "Smart Strap" system designed for securing the bag to a golf cart.

All three Under Armour golf bags are expected to be available beginning in April.