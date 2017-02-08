ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 driver review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers
PRICE: $350
WE TESTED: 10.5° (adjusts 9° to 12°) with Fujikura Pro 60 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A sensor in the grip relays on-course data directly to your smart phone using the free Cobra Connect app.
Distance
Very consistent -- most misses fly just as far as center strikes, so your buddies won't know when you mis-hit it; considerable adjustability unlocks a few extra yards.
(Click and drag your cursor on the image below to see the driver from every angle.)
Playability
Adjustability is the story, and the available options have a profound impact on ball flight -- it might be the ideal club for fixing your swing flaw du jour; you can order up curves, but it really shines as a point-and-shoot fairway finder.
Cons
A handful of testers don't see the kind of bombs you brag about in the grillroom; the F7 does everything pretty well, but for a few panelists it lacks the "wow" factor; a couple of guys want a bit more creativity/ shotmaking ability from it.
Bottom Line
If this one were a ballplayer, he'd hit for high average. The King F7's a fun, über-reliable driver that sets the table for your scoring clubs. And at $350, it delivers the bells, whistles and high-tech touches at the lowest price point in its class.
Listen to the King F7 at Impact