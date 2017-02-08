ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 driver review

Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 driver

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $350

WE TESTED: 10.5° (adjusts 9° to 12°) with Fujikura Pro 60 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A sensor in the grip relays on-course data directly to your smart phone using the free Cobra Connect app.

LOOK
Traditional, comfortable and almost a little tame for Cobra -- we tested the slimming black finish (it's also available in blue or silver); the round head sits squarely behind the ball, and its goldilocks graphics fall between busy and bland; the Cobra emblem provides a nice reference for alignment.
FEEL
Easy to get moving yet rock steady at impact -- the F7 makes no sacrifices for speed, and the added stability breeds consistency; crisp, explosive feedback is pure Cobra -- this club feels hot.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Here’s where the F7 shines -- once you get it tailored to your swing, it's almost automatic; enough help across the face to give you a look at the green -- a club you want with the match on the line.

Buy It Now for $349.99

Distance

Very consistent -- most misses fly just as far as center strikes, so your buddies won't know when you mis-hit it; considerable adjustability unlocks a few extra yards.

Playability

Adjustability is the story, and the available options have a profound impact on ball flight -- it might be the ideal club for fixing your swing flaw du jour; you can order up curves, but it really shines as a point-and-shoot fairway finder.

Cons

A handful of testers don't see the kind of bombs you brag about in the grillroom; the F7 does everything pretty well, but for a few panelists it lacks the "wow" factor; a couple of guys want a bit more creativity/ shotmaking ability from it.

Cobra King F7 driver performance stats.

Bottom Line

If this one were a ballplayer, he'd hit for high average. The King F7's a fun, über-reliable driver that sets the table for your scoring clubs. And at $350, it delivers the bells, whistles and high-tech touches at the lowest price point in its class.

 

 

 

