ClubTest 2017: Callaway GBB Epic driver review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Drivers

PRICE: $500

WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 11°), 10.5° (9.5° to 12.5°), 13.5° (12.5° to 15.5°) with Aldila Rogue Max 65 and 75, Fujikura Pro Green 62, Project X HZRDUS Green 55, and Mitsubishi Diamana Green Board 40 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A 17-gram sliding weight in the rear helps control shot shape.

LOOK Modern art, one of the best in its class; a sleek, high-gloss head with just the right amount of bling to put its materials on display; well proportioned and easy to aim; this thing looks ready to rip. FEEL Better than the composite drivers of old, but much more muted than many of today's heads; with its suppressed sound and low-key feedback, the Epic's roaring distance catches some guys off-guard; a very light-swinging club. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Big sweet spot helps capture yards on misses; dead-on accurate for players with slow or smooth swings; shots tend to stay straight and between the trees.

Distance

Callaway added an extra gear to the Epic -- some testers reach new parts of the course; next-level stuff, way longer than what many guys play; high-launch, low-spin haymakers are the new norm, with no ballooning and ample rollout; noticeably longer than last year's model.

(Click and drag your cursor on the image below to see the driver from every angle.)

360°

"Catch it good and the ball just never comes down."

Playability

Easy, intuitive adjustability; an autopilot driver that prefers to think in straight lines; there's enough technology to trump your inconsistent swings -- shots fly high in the air and stay up there.

Cons

Light stock shaft and swing weight can cause problems for guys with hard swings or quick triggers; feel lags behind performance -- a few guys complain about vague feedback and plastic sensation at impact; testers struggle to modify flight once the setup is locked in.

Callaway GBB Epic driver performance stats.

Bottom Line

A buzz-worthy bomber with rare distance and standout styling. Guys love this new direction from Callaway. It's one of the top drivers in its class.

Listen to the GBB Epic at Impact