ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M1 driver review

CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers

PRICE: $500

WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 7.5° to 11.5°) and 10.5° (adjusts 8.5° to 12.5°) with Fujikura Pro 56 XLR8 and Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver Dual-Core TiNi 60 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The redesigned movable weight system in the sole provides a broader range of launch and spin settings than the previous M1.

LOOK Testers really like the multimaterial black and white crown -- tasteful, high-tech and easy to line up; friendly looking with plenty of size -- guys believe it can help in a pinch. FEEL A tester favorite -- a big improvement over the previous M1, this one sounds more like a traditional all-titanium model; players appreciate the weight behind the ball when they crush it; shots rocket off the face. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS High praise for its accuracy; directional misses tend to stay in play and get way out there; covers up distance loss on toe and heel hits better than most.

DISTANCE

One of the best models tested; seriously long top-end distance -- longer than previous TaylorMade drivers, including last year's M1; strong launch numbers -- mis-hits never lose more than 10 yards.

"I can pinpoint where I want the ball to go, and it's 15 yards longer than my driver."

PLAYABILITY

The club's adjustability may be best in class -- tons of movable mass along the sole makes the M1 perform well for lots of players; panelists can summon almost any shot shape, including long and straight, which always works.

CONS

Shots struck low on the face don't fly quite as well as some guys expect; low-spin head doesn't produce enough carry distance on misses for a few players; lots of adjustability can be intimidating without a fitter's help.

TaylorMade M1 driver performance stats.

BOTTOM LINE

One of ClubTest's best all-around performers. The new M1 provides tons of distance, good forgiveness and much-improved feel. This club's worth taking for a test drive.

