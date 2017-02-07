ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M1 driver review

CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers
PRICE: $500
WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 7.5° to 11.5°) and 10.5° (adjusts 8.5° to 12.5°) with Fujikura Pro 56 XLR8 and Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver Dual-Core TiNi 60 graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The redesigned movable weight system in the sole provides a broader range of launch and spin settings than the previous M1.
DISTANCE
One of the best models tested; seriously long top-end distance -- longer than previous TaylorMade drivers, including last year's M1; strong launch numbers -- mis-hits never lose more than 10 yards.
(Click and drag your cursor on the image below to see the driver from every angle.)
"I can pinpoint where I want the ball to go, and it's 15 yards longer than my driver."
PLAYABILITY
The club's adjustability may be best in class -- tons of movable mass along the sole makes the M1 perform well for lots of players; panelists can summon almost any shot shape, including long and straight, which always works.
CONS
Shots struck low on the face don't fly quite as well as some guys expect; low-spin head doesn't produce enough carry distance on misses for a few players; lots of adjustability can be intimidating without a fitter's help.
BOTTOM LINE
One of ClubTest's best all-around performers. The new M1 provides tons of distance, good forgiveness and much-improved feel. This club's worth taking for a test drive.
Listen to the M1 at Impact