ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z 765 driver review

CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers
PRICE: $450
WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 8.5° to 10.5°) and 10.5° (adjusts 9.5° to 11.5°) with Miyazaki Kaula Mizu 6 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A "stepped" design enables the sole to flex at impact, increasing COR and ball speed on shots struck low on the face.
DISTANCE
Higher-swing-speed players get solid yardage in a similar ballpark to testers' gamers; launch it high with low spin for the distance you need.
PLAYABILITY
Very easy to hit fades on command, and great for playing wind-cheaters; launches high, but more suited to medium-trajectory shots.
CONS
Some guys find it a little demanding in terms of spin and trajectory; not easy to draw, and potentially punishing for players who tend to fade; not the longest club around, particularly on some mis-hits.
BOTTOM LINE
The Z 765 is a true players' club that can reward faster swingers who benefit from less spin and a lower trajectory.
