ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z 765 driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)

CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers

PRICE: $450

WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 8.5° to 10.5°) and 10.5° (adjusts 9.5° to 11.5°) with Miyazaki Kaula Mizu 6 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A "stepped" design enables the sole to flex at impact, increasing COR and ball speed on shots struck low on the face.

LOOK
Understated, timeless pear shape with simple, clean crown for a throwback look; testers would be proud to have it in their bag.
FEEL
Ample feedback at impact tells how you hit it; metallic crack reminiscent of old-school drivers; stable and nicely weighted for a compact head.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Deadly accurate if your ballstriking is up to snuff; toe hits retain distance and try to return to the fairway; a pretty straight shooter.

DISTANCE

Higher-swing-speed players get solid yardage in a similar ballpark to testers' gamers; launch it high with low spin for the distance you need.

PLAYABILITY

Very easy to hit fades on command, and great for playing wind-cheaters; launches high, but more suited to medium-trajectory shots.

CONS

Some guys find it a little demanding in terms of spin and trajectory; not easy to draw, and potentially punishing for players who tend to fade; not the longest club around, particularly on some mis-hits.

Srixon Z 765 driver performance stats.

BOTTOM LINE

The Z 765 is a true players' club that can reward faster swingers who benefit from less spin and a lower trajectory.

 

 

 

 

 

Listen to the Z 765 at Impact

