Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Ping G LS Tec driver review

360°

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)

CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers

PRICE: $400

WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 10°) with Ping Alta 55 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Channels in the back of the head minimize drag during the downswing to improve the head's stability.

Buy It Now for $399.99

LOOK
Large head flies under the radar with low-key matte black finish; angled ridges (called turbulators) on the crown are helpful in framing the ball at address, pleasing to the eye.
FEEL
Loud metallic sound lets players know when they nail one; you can tell when you miss the sweet spot, and it's never too harsh; as stable as can be through impact, with nice balance and weight.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
A real standout -- one of the best in the category; as straight and accurate as just about anything tested; it finds fairways all day long and saves directional misses from disaster.

Buy It Now for $399.99

DISTANCE

Sneaky long; maintains length on misses high on the face or on the toe; impressive spin characteristics lead to a strong combination of distance and straightness.

"I'm blown away by the forgiveness. Easily the best of the week."

- Scott Lampke, Index 5.3, Age 29

PLAYABILITY

Consistent performer delivers dependable, mid-high flight; not the easiest driver to maneuver in its class but still workable enough to execute draws and fades.

CONS

Sound and feel aren't to everyone's liking; the combination of turbulators and "Dragonfly" scales make for a crown that's too busy for some testers; not quite as long as the longest models in the test.

Ping G LS Tec driver performance stats.

BOTTOM LINE

The G LS Tec driver continues to be one of the stalwarts in the Better Player category. It provides a balanced mix of distance, accuracy and forgiveness that guys can appreciate.

 

 

 

 

Listen to the G LS Tec at Impact

SEE OUR FULL LIST OF 19 DRIVER REVIEWS FROM CLUBTEST 2017

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN