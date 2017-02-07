ClubTest 2017: Ping G LS Tec driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)
CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers
PRICE: $400
WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 10°) with Ping Alta 55 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Channels in the back of the head minimize drag during the downswing to improve the head's stability.
DISTANCE
Sneaky long; maintains length on misses high on the face or on the toe; impressive spin characteristics lead to a strong combination of distance and straightness.
"I'm blown away by the forgiveness. Easily the best of the week."
PLAYABILITY
Consistent performer delivers dependable, mid-high flight; not the easiest driver to maneuver in its class but still workable enough to execute draws and fades.
CONS
Sound and feel aren't to everyone's liking; the combination of turbulators and "Dragonfly" scales make for a crown that's too busy for some testers; not quite as long as the longest models in the test.
BOTTOM LINE
The G LS Tec driver continues to be one of the stalwarts in the Better Player category. It provides a balanced mix of distance, accuracy and forgiveness that guys can appreciate.
Listen to the G LS Tec at Impact