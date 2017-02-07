ClubTest 2017: Ping G LS Tec driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)

CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers

PRICE: $400

WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 10°) with Ping Alta 55 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Channels in the back of the head minimize drag during the downswing to improve the head's stability.

LOOK Large head flies under the radar with low-key matte black finish; angled ridges (called turbulators) on the crown are helpful in framing the ball at address, pleasing to the eye. FEEL Loud metallic sound lets players know when they nail one; you can tell when you miss the sweet spot, and it's never too harsh; as stable as can be through impact, with nice balance and weight. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS A real standout -- one of the best in the category; as straight and accurate as just about anything tested; it finds fairways all day long and saves directional misses from disaster.

DISTANCE

Sneaky long; maintains length on misses high on the face or on the toe; impressive spin characteristics lead to a strong combination of distance and straightness.

"I'm blown away by the forgiveness. Easily the best of the week."

PLAYABILITY

Consistent performer delivers dependable, mid-high flight; not the easiest driver to maneuver in its class but still workable enough to execute draws and fades.

CONS

Sound and feel aren't to everyone's liking; the combination of turbulators and "Dragonfly" scales make for a crown that's too busy for some testers; not quite as long as the longest models in the test.

BOTTOM LINE

The G LS Tec driver continues to be one of the stalwarts in the Better Player category. It provides a balanced mix of distance, accuracy and forgiveness that guys can appreciate.

Listen to the G LS Tec at Impact