ClubTest 2017: Honma TW737 460 driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)

CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers

PRICE: $500

WE TESTED: 9.5°, 10.5° with Vizard Type-A 60, Vizard Type-Z 50 and Type-Z 60 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: An 8-gram sole weight promotes a more forward CG location for lower spin and faster ball speed.

LOOK
Classic head shape sits nicely behind the ball; black paint job looks pricey and fits a traditional taste; good-looking throwback with little visible technology.
FEEL
Very light feel makes it easy to move it fast through the swing; the ball jumps off the face on center hits; good stability on heel and toe strikes.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Covers up off-center hits reasonably well; heel strikes tend to move back toward the fairway; can split the center of the fairway even when you hit it high on the face.

DISTANCE

Blends high launch and low spin with a boring trajectory, leading to solid yardage; similar to testers' current drivers -- average for the category.

PLAYABILITY

Testers shape shots in both directions but find it easier to draw than fade; high launch is standard on most shots, but a lower flight is possible with some effort; wants to go straight more than any other direction.

CONS

The lack of an adjustable-loft hosel can be an issue; more of a draw bias than competitive models; dependable but not a standout in any performance category.

Honma TW737 460 driver performance stats.

BOTTOM LINE

Well-known in Asian markets, Honma is now looking for a foothold in the U.S. The TW737 460 is a solid if unspectacular driver that proves the company can compete with the big boys.

 

 

 

 

Listen to the TW737 460 at Impact

