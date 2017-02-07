ClubTest 2017: Honma TW737 460 driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)
CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers
PRICE: $500
WE TESTED: 9.5°, 10.5° with Vizard Type-A 60, Vizard Type-Z 50 and Type-Z 60 graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: An 8-gram sole weight promotes a more forward CG location for lower spin and faster ball speed.
DISTANCE
Blends high launch and low spin with a boring trajectory, leading to solid yardage; similar to testers' current drivers -- average for the category.
PLAYABILITY
Testers shape shots in both directions but find it easier to draw than fade; high launch is standard on most shots, but a lower flight is possible with some effort; wants to go straight more than any other direction.
CONS
The lack of an adjustable-loft hosel can be an issue; more of a draw bias than competitive models; dependable but not a standout in any performance category.
BOTTOM LINE
Well-known in Asian markets, Honma is now looking for a foothold in the U.S. The TW737 460 is a solid if unspectacular driver that proves the company can compete with the big boys.
