ClubTest 2017: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)
CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers
PRICE: $500
WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 11°), 10.5° (adjusts 9.5° to 12.5°) with Aldila Rogue Max 65 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Two titanium bars connect the crown and sole, increasing flex and speed across a larger area of the face.
DISTANCE
One of the longest models in its class; hot across the entire face, including the heel and toe; longer than the previous Sub Zero — it eats up yardage on the course.
"Best combination of distance and control — ever."
PLAYABILITY
One of the testers' favorites; shaping fades and draws is a snap -- you can call your shot; trajectory can be altered with minimal effort -- surprisingly easy to launch high; a few guys smack it off the deck.
CONS
Testers with moderate swing speeds don't get enough launch and spin with the Sub Zero; numerous adjustability options seem overwhelming to some of our panelists.
BOTTOM LINE
The top performer in the Better Player category. Stronger swingers can max out distance with the Sub Zero -- it's surprisingly forgiving and provides all the feel you could possibly want.