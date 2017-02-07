Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero driver review

CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers

PRICE: $500

WE TESTED: 9° (adjusts 8° to 11°), 10.5° (adjusts 9.5° to 12.5°) with Aldila Rogue Max 65 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Two titanium bars connect the crown and sole, increasing flex and speed across a larger area of the face.

Look
Two thumbs up — it's beautiful in the address position; the subtle carbon-fiber crown blends effortlessly into the head; stealth-like look makes it appear a little less massive than some others, which is nice.
Feel
Testers love how the ball springs off the clubface at impact with tons of ball speed; not jarring on off-center hits; very stable when you miss it a bit.
Accuracy/Forgiveness
Top rated in the category; this one is a distance monster with point-and-shoot accuracy; no big misses — shots find the fairway all day.

DISTANCE

One of the longest models in its class; hot across the entire face, including the heel and toe; longer than the previous Sub Zero — it eats up yardage on the course.

"Best combination of distance and control — ever."

- Jon Dobberstein, Index 3.8, Age 48

PLAYABILITY

One of the testers' favorites; shaping fades and draws is a snap -- you can call your shot; trajectory can be altered with minimal effort -- surprisingly easy to launch high; a few guys smack it off the deck.

Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero performance stats.

CONS

Testers with moderate swing speeds don't get enough launch and spin with the Sub Zero; numerous adjustability options seem overwhelming to some of our panelists.

BOTTOM LINE

The top performer in the Better Player category. Stronger swingers can max out distance with the Sub Zero -- it's surprisingly forgiving and provides all the feel you could possibly want.

