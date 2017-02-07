Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Bridgestone Tour B XD-5 driver review

CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers

PRICE: $400

WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 1° open to closed face angle) with Aldila Rogue Silver, Fujikura Speeder Pro, Mitsubishi Diamana BF and Kuro Kage XT graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Expect a higher launch angle and more spin with an 8-gram weight in the back heel and a 2-gram weight near the clubface.

LOOK
Just simple, straightforward goodness; the XD-5 has a classy, understated matte silver crown; roundish and friendly looking at address, while the XD-7 has a more traditional pear shape.
FEEL
One of the best at impact -- sensational, powerful feel, and you can almost feel the ball compress; crisp pop lets you know you nailed it; stable with plenty of weight throughout the swing.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Hits a whole lot of fairways; the XD-5 does a good job of correcting directional misses, which breeds confidence standing over the ball; consistent flight -- little mistakes aren't punished.

DISTANCE

One of the higher-rated models; once you get it dialed in, it's as good or better than most; plenty of zip, with crushing drives from time to time.

"Definitely delivers the goods... great sound and smooth feel."

- Patrick Kennedy, Index 8.9, Age 48

 

PLAYABILITY

As good as most for shotmaking; testers can vary trajectory and turn over shots at will; the XD-7, a more compact head in the same family, offers even more workability than the XD-5.

CONS

The XD-5 doesn't fly quite high enough for a few players; not enough forgiveness for some guys; lack of alignment aid on the crown can be bothersome at address.

Bridgestone Tour B XD-5 performance stats.

BOTTOM LINE

One of the top models tested offers an impressive combination of distance, playability and feel. Bridgestone is known for balls, not drivers, but the XD-5 might change that. It belongs on your short list.

 

 

 

 

Listen to the Tour B XD-5 at Impact

