ClubTest 2017: Bridgestone Tour B XD-5 driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the above image to see the driver from every angle.)
CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers
PRICE: $400
WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 1° open to closed face angle) with Aldila Rogue Silver, Fujikura Speeder Pro, Mitsubishi Diamana BF and Kuro Kage XT graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Expect a higher launch angle and more spin with an 8-gram weight in the back heel and a 2-gram weight near the clubface.
DISTANCE
One of the higher-rated models; once you get it dialed in, it's as good or better than most; plenty of zip, with crushing drives from time to time.
"Definitely delivers the goods... great sound and smooth feel."
PLAYABILITY
As good as most for shotmaking; testers can vary trajectory and turn over shots at will; the XD-7, a more compact head in the same family, offers even more workability than the XD-5.
CONS
The XD-5 doesn't fly quite high enough for a few players; not enough forgiveness for some guys; lack of alignment aid on the crown can be bothersome at address.
BOTTOM LINE
One of the top models tested offers an impressive combination of distance, playability and feel. Bridgestone is known for balls, not drivers, but the XD-5 might change that. It belongs on your short list.
Listen to the Tour B XD-5 at Impact