Arnold Palmer's signed Masters shoes could sell for $15,000

There's a good reason why a pair of old golf shoes might cost you $15,000. It’s because they were worn by the late Arnold Palmer when he won the 1958 Masters -- and later signed by him.

Heritage Auctions is auctioning Palmer's black and white Footjoy "Rex" brand wingtips he wore when he won the first of his four Masters, but they will be costly. The current proxy bid is $4,800, and the website is estimating they go for up to $15,000 when bidding ends and they are auctioned Feb. 25.

According to the post, Heritage Auctions received the shoes from the son of a man who served as Palmer's personal pilot in the 1960s. Palmer gave the shoes as a gift, and the man passed them down to his son, who had Palmer autograph them in 2004.

