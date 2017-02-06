ClubTest 2017: Titleist 917D3 driver review

CATEGORY: Better-Player Drivers

PRICE: $500

WE TESTED: 8.5° (adjusts 7.75° to 10°), 9.5° (adjusts 8.75° to 11°) and 10.5° (adjusts 9.75° to 12°) with Fujikura Speeder Pro TS 74, as well as Mitsubishi Diamana Ltd. Blue 60 and Ltd. White 70 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The new SureFit CG tube in the sole shifts the club’s center of gravity to optimize spin and launch for golfers of varying abilities.

Buy It Now for $499.99

LOOK Classic Titleist -- traditional shape that testers enjoy; the gray color scheme is a nice change from the previous black -- it just exudes class; some testers find it the best-looking Titleist driver to date. FEEL Near-perfect weighting makes it a breeze to swing; rock-solid sensation and sound at impact, as you expect from Titleist; easy to sense the clubhead throughout the swing and square it up at impact. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS You won't pay the price on misses that you would with the 915D3, which could be less forgiving; keeps drives in play, with dependable distance and direction on heel and toe hits.

DISTANCE

Once you set it up right, it provides more mustard off the tee than the previous D3; solid performer yields the yardage testers expect with their normal gamers.

"The most playable driver I tested... it can shape shots like an iron."

PLAYABILITY

One of the highest-rated clubs; its medium-low launch and flight is easy to replicate time after time; draws and fades are a snap to dial up; the removable rod in the sole does what it promises, creating clear differences in backspin, launch and direction.

Titliest 917 D3 Performance Stats

CONS

A few testers couldn't produce enough spin to maximize performance; not as forgiving on misses as one or two would like; for some guys, the D3 doesn't quite hang with the bombers in the category.

BOTTOM LINE

One of the best drivers in its class. The 917D3 is a clear improvement over the 915D3 in terms of workability, forgiveness adjustability and distance. Titleist took a very good product and made it noticeably better.