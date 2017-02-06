Nike introduces a golf version of the Air Jordan I

The Air Jordan I will be for sale on Nike.com and at select retailers starting on February 10.

Nike sneakerheads rejoice: you will soon be able to wear the iconic Air Jordan I on the golf course. Starting Friday, Nike will roll out red, black and white and white and silver versions of the Air Jordan I in a special golf edition on Nike.com and at select retailers.

Gentry Humphrey, VP at Nike Golf Footwear, talked about the origins of the popular shoe and its connection to golf. "Michael [Jordan] started to take up the game of golf in 1984, the exact same year Nike started to develop the Air Jordan I," he said in a press release.

Tweaks from the original basketball shoe include a waterproof upper, extra padding and support around the ankle and an outsole with soft spikes. The Jumpman logo graces the tongue, and the shoe preserves the retro silhouette of the Air Jordan I.