Hideki Matsuyama's clubs that won the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Hideki Matsuyama defended his Waste Management Phoenix Open title by holding off Webb Simpson in a playoff Sunday at TPC Scottsdale. After trading pars on the first three playoff holes Matsuyama birdied the drivable 17th, giving the 24-year-old superstar his fourth PGA Tour win, the most ever by a Japanese player. In 2016 Matsuyama also won the Phoenix Open in a four-hole playoff over Rickie Fowler.

Here’s a full list of gear he used on Sunday to get the job done:

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9.0°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 TX shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade 2017 M2 (15°) with Graphite Design DI-9 TX shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (18°) with Graphite Design DI-115 Hybrid X shaft

Irons: Srixon Z965 (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Hideki Matsuyama used these Srixon irons to repeat at the Phoenix Open. Courtesy of Srixon

Wedges: Cleveland Golf 588 RTX 2.0 Precision Forged (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Timeless

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV (2017 model)