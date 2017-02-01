ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7+ driver review

(Click and drag your cursor on the image above to see the driver from every angle.)
CATEGORY: Better Player Drivers
PRICE: $400
WE TESTED: 9.5° (adjusts 8° to 11°) with Aldila Rogue and Fujikura Pro XLR8 61 graphite shafts
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Three movable weights let players dial in their preferred ball flight -- draw, higher with more backspin, or penetrating with less spin.
DISTANCE
Respectable length, particularly on hits high on the face; very solid output, if not overwhelmingly long.
PLAYABILITY
Produces a high, penetrating trajectory that can be altered whenever necessary; moving the heavy weight to the heel makes it much easier to hit draws; adjusting ball flight is a snap with the wide range of loft settings.
CONS
Somewhat muted sound and feel doesn't appeal to everyone; panelists want more big-time distance; for some guys, not a huge step up from last year's King F6+.
BOTTOM LINE
A very dependable club, the King F7+ stands out for its fairway-finding accuracy, and it holds its own across other categories as well. This driver is definitely worth a demo.
Listen to the King F7+ at Impact