Billionaire investor acquires Miura Golf's distribution rights

Howard Milstein, co-chairman of the Nicklaus Companies and chairman, president and CEO of the country's largest privately owned, family-run bank (New York Private Bank & Trust), has acquired rights to distribute Miura Golf in the U.S. and abroad. The Japan-based equipment company was started by Katsuhiro Miura in 1957, and has built a reputation for creating premium, handcrafted forged irons primarily for better players. The move by the billionaire investor marks a push to increase awareness of the company and expand its line to serve a broader range of golfers.

"We believe that Miura, with its decades-old reputation as perhaps the world's finest designer and manufacturer of forged clubs, represents an ideal partner in the golf equipment category and is a tremendous fit with our company," Milstein said in a release. "We are excited about the opportunity to further grow this prestigious brand; enhance its awareness among consumers in domestic and international markets; increase the points of distribution; and make it available to more golf enthusiasts."

More Miura irons. Courtesy of Miura Golf

Milstein has brought in Hoyt McGarity, the founder and CEO of the club-fitting company True Spec, to serve as president and help guide Miura as it looks to grow.