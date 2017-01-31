Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Co. declares bankruptcy

There was plenty of optimism last week at the annual equipment-fest known as the PGA Merchandise Show. However, these are difficult times for the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company. GOLF.com spoke at the show with Scott White, president and CEO of Ben Hogan Golf. At the time, Mr. White revealed the company had "hit the pause button" and was trying to raise capital. Now comes word that as of Jan. 28, Eidolon Brands and the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Northern District of Texas. Technically, Ben Hogan Golf is still in business, and is trying to develop a sustainable business plan while raising new capital. Its clubs continue to be sold throughout the country. However, you shouldn’t expect custom orders to be fulfilled.

According to a report in the Dallas News, the company’s top creditors are Perry Ellis International (owed $267,000) and Conti Edgecliff-Sias LLC, the company’s landlord in Forth Worth (owed $77,256.74). Perry Ellis International is the company that licensed the Ben Hogan name to the equipment company.

After bouncing around over the years to several owners, including Callaway, the Hogan brand made a comeback in 2015 under Terry Koehler, who was backed by Corbett Capital, and introduced a set of forged irons at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando. White, a former TaylorMade and Callaway exec, replaced Koehler as president and CEO last summer, and on Jan. 3 approximately 30 employees were laid off, which represented the majority of the company’s workers.