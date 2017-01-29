At just 22 years old, Jon Rahm captured his first PGA Tour title by winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with two eagles on the back nine, including a 60-footer on the 18th. Rahm's Sunday 65 and 13-under-par total bested Charles Howell III and C.T. Pan by three strokes and also secured him a spot in April's Masters. Here's a full list of the TaylorMade gear the former top-ranked amateur used to get the job done at Torrey Pines to become the event's youngest champion ever.​

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 (10.5°) with Aldila Tour Green TX 75 shaft

Jon Rahm used the new TaylorMade M2 driver to take down Torrey Pines. Courtesy of TaylorMade

Fairway woods: TaylorMade 2017 M1 (15°) with Aldila Tour Green TX 75 shaft, TaylorMade 2017 M1 (19°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8x shaft

Irons: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (4), TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (5-PW) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 56°, 60°) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

The TaylorMade TP5x golf ball. Courtesy of TaylorMade

​