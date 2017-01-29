Equipment

Jon Rahm wins Farmers Insurance Open with TaylorMade clubs

Jon Rahm had TaylorMade clubs in his bag for his first PGA Tour victory.
At just 22 years old, Jon Rahm captured his first PGA Tour title by winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with two eagles on the back nine, including a 60-footer on the 18th. Rahm's Sunday 65 and 13-under-par total bested Charles Howell III and C.T. Pan by three strokes and also secured him a spot in April's Masters. Here's a full list of the TaylorMade gear the former top-ranked amateur used to get the job done at Torrey Pines to become the event's youngest champion ever.​

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 (10.5°) with Aldila Tour Green TX 75 shaft

Jon Rahm used the new TaylorMade M2 driver to take down Torrey Pines.
Fairway woods: TaylorMade 2017 M1 (15°) with Aldila Tour Green TX 75 shaft, TaylorMade 2017 M1 (19°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8x shaft

Irons: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (4), TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (5-PW) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 56°, 60°) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

The TaylorMade TP5x golf ball.
