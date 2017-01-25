FIRST LOOK: Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls for 2017

Hundreds of ball models have cycled through the market since the turn of the century, but nothing has captured the imagination of golfers like the Pro V1 and Pro V1x. Seventeen years after the Pro V1 debuted on the PGA Tour, the Pro V1 family still dominates in terms of sales, and 60% to 70% of the field in a typical Tour event plays one of the two models. The 10th-generation Pro V1 and eighth-generation Pro V1x are based on consumer feedback (80,000 golfers tested prototypes) and R&D advancements.

"New Pro V1 and Pro V1x represent our commitment to dedicated golfers, understanding their performance needs and delivering innovative products that help them play better golf. Not only are they the best-performing and most technologically advanced golf balls we've ever introduced, but they also reflect our investment in making the most consistent and highest-quality golf balls in the world." -- Michael Mahoney, VP, Golf Ball Marketing

The new Titleist Pro v1 and Pro V1x golf balls for 2017.

The Titleist Pro V1 has a new core formulation that maintains compression (with similar feel as before) while producing faster ball speeds and less spin on full shots. Company officials say there's significantly more distance than in the previous model, and it's on par with the Pro V1x. Shots spin less off the driver through mid-irons, while spin and short-game performance (8-iron through wedges) remain largely the same as in the '15 model. (The new Pro V1 spins less throughout the bag than the Pro V1x, whereas the 2015 Pro V1 spun more on long shots.) The 352 dimples are more efficiently arranged in a tetrahedral geometric pattern. Combined with less variation in dimple diameter, players will see improved flight consistency from shot to shot. Other features include a three-coat paint process and the staggered wave parting line.

A cutaway look at the core of the new Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Players deciding between the Pro V1 and Pro V1x should consider feel (the Pro V1 is softer), flight (the Pro V1 launches lower and has a more penetrating trajectory) and spin (the Pro V1 spins less from tee to green). $48/dozen.

In the Titleist Pro V1x, the biggest change over the previous model is an improved aerodynamic package for more consistent, repeatable flight. Similar to the new Pro V1, refinements to the tooling and enhanced manufacturing processes result in less variation in dimple diameter within a single ball and ball-to-ball. These upgrades combine with a more efficient dimple arrangement on the ball's surface to boost shot-to-shot consistency. The dual core -- a soft inner core and a firmer outer core -- is the same as before, so players should expect similar distance with the big clubs and short-game spin as in the 2015 version.

A cutaway look at the core of the new Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

The Pro V1x is a higher-compression ball (by eight to 10 points) and feels firmer than the Pro V1. The new Pro V1x also flies higher, in part because of its spherically tiled, 328-dimple pattern. Though the Pro V1x produces more spin than the Pro V1, the difference off the tee between the balls is negligible. $48/dozen